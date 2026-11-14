Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 14, 2026

Unable to exploit numerical advantage, Israel ties 0-0 with Kosovo soccer team

Today, 6:09 pm
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Israel’s goalkeeper Daniel Peretz punches the ball away during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Kosovo and Israel in Pristina, Kosovo, November 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)
Israel’s goalkeeper Daniel Peretz punches the ball away during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Kosovo and Israel in Pristina, Kosovo, November 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

Israel and Kosovo tie 0-0 at their UEFA Nations League soccer game in Pristina, with the Israeli squad unable to take advantage after one of the Kosovo players was booted from the match after drawing a red card.

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