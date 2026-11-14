Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 14, 2026
Unable to exploit numerical advantage, Israel ties 0-0 with Kosovo soccer team
Israel and Kosovo tie 0-0 at their UEFA Nations League soccer game in Pristina, with the Israeli squad unable to take advantage after one of the Kosovo players was booted from the match after drawing a red card.
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