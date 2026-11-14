Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 14, 2026

After deadly grenade attack, Herzog urges next government to ‘intensify fight’ against violent crime in Arab community

By Nava Freiberg Today, 6:03 pm
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Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

President Isaac Herzog expresses shock over the killing of Lina Qassem Zidan, 51, whom he identifies as the victim of today’s grenade attack targeting a shop in the northern town of Kafr Manda, which also wounded three others.

In a Hebrew-language post on X, Herzog identifies Zidan as the 200th murder victim in the Arab community this year, a figure he calls “chilling and incomprehensible” that shows the severity of the crime and violence crisis in Arab society.

“We must intensify the fight against this crime,” Herzog says, urging any future government to take immediate action against criminal organizations and illegal weapons.

Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the attack.

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