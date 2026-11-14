Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 14, 2026
Three suspects arrested for allegedly throwing grenade, killing woman
Three suspects have been arrested for being involved in the alleged throwing of a grenade that killed a woman and injured three others in the northern town of Kafr Manda, police say.
Police also seized the car from which they believe the grenade was thrown.
Additionally, Israel Police Commissioner Daniel Levy is on the scene to receive an assessment of the ongoing investigation.
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