Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 14, 2026

US transport chief says delays and cancellations will continue after air traffic halt

By AFP Today, 4:23 pm
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WASHINGTON — US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy seeks to assure Americans it remains “safe to fly” after an hours-long ground stop, but warns of more flight cancellations as airlines grapple with thousands of stranded passengers.

“You will continue to see some delays and cancellations as carriers reschedule flights and reposition aircraft/crews where they are needed most,” Duffy posts on X some 12 hours after a rare nationwide halt to all commercial air traffic plunged US air travel into chaos.

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