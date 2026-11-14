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EU demands Israel grant ‘immediate, unimpeded’ flood aid to Gaza

By AFP Today, 2:58 pm
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Palestinians are seen inside and near tents sheltering displaced families amid heavy rainfall and flooding in Gaza City, November 7, 2026. (Ali Hassan/Flash90)
Palestinians are seen inside and near tents sheltering displaced families amid heavy rainfall and flooding in Gaza City, November 7, 2026. (Ali Hassan/Flash90)

BRUSSELS, Belgium — The European Union demands Israel grant urgent access for aid groups to Gaza to help the victims of devastating floods there.

“We urge Israel to allow immediate, unimpeded access and sustained distribution of humanitarian assistance and early recovery support at scale, and to reopen all Gaza border crossings,” it says in a statement.

Last week, COGAT said that it had stepped up efforts to improve sanitary conditions in Gaza before the heavy rain, in coordination with international organizations.

Israel has said that allegations that COGAT is not allowing in enough supplies “divert attention from Hamas’s responsibility.”

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.

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