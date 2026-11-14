Four hurt, one critically, after grenade allegedly thrown at business in north

Four people were injured, including a 60-year-old woman critically, after a grenade was allegedly thrown at a business in the northern town of Kafr Manda, Israel Police and the Magen David Adom ambulance service say in a statement.

Officers are investigating the incident, the police statement reads.

Two others are in mild condition, and another is in a light condition, MDA says.

They were taken to Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center and the Italian Hospital in Nazareth.