Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 14, 2026
Four hurt, one critically, after grenade allegedly thrown at business in north
Four people were injured, including a 60-year-old woman critically, after a grenade was allegedly thrown at a business in the northern town of Kafr Manda, Israel Police and the Magen David Adom ambulance service say in a statement.
Officers are investigating the incident, the police statement reads.
Two others are in mild condition, and another is in a light condition, MDA says.
They were taken to Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center and the Italian Hospital in Nazareth.
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