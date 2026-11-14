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Saudi coalition says it shot down 2 drones launched by Houthis at Riyadh

By Reuters Today, 3:25 pm
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The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis says it intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by the Iran-aligned group toward the Saudi capital Riyadh and the kingdom’s southern region.

Cross-border fighting involving ​the Saudi-led coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government, ​and the Houthis, who control the capital Sanaa, ⁠has intensified amid the US-Israeli war with Iran, opening another front ​in the conflict.

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