Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 14, 2026
Saudi coalition says it shot down 2 drones launched by Houthis at Riyadh
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis says it intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by the Iran-aligned group toward the Saudi capital Riyadh and the kingdom’s southern region.
Cross-border fighting involving the Saudi-led coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government, and the Houthis, who control the capital Sanaa, has intensified amid the US-Israeli war with Iran, opening another front in the conflict.
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