Saudi coalition says it shot down 2 drones launched by Houthis at Riyadh

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis says it intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by the Iran-aligned group toward the Saudi capital Riyadh and the kingdom’s southern region.

Cross-border fighting involving ​the Saudi-led coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government, ​and the Houthis, who control the capital Sanaa, ⁠has intensified amid the US-Israeli war with Iran, opening another front ​in the conflict.