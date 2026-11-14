Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 14, 2026

2 Palestinians reportedly killed in north Gaza drone strike; IDF says it targeted 2 terror operatives

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 4:11 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Palestinians walk along a street lined with buildings destroyed by Israeli military strikes during the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza City on November 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Palestinians walk along a street lined with buildings destroyed by Israeli military strikes during the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza City on November 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike in the north of Gaza City earlier today, according to local media reports.

Palestinian media reports that the strike killed Momen Rizk al-Shandaghli and Mohammed Jihad Omar, and wounded several others.

The IDF tells The Times of Israel that it targeted two terror operatives in the area, and the results of the strike are under review.

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