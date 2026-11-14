Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 14, 2026
2 Palestinians reportedly killed in north Gaza drone strike; IDF says it targeted 2 terror operatives
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike in the north of Gaza City earlier today, according to local media reports.
Palestinian media reports that the strike killed Momen Rizk al-Shandaghli and Mohammed Jihad Omar, and wounded several others.
The IDF tells The Times of Israel that it targeted two terror operatives in the area, and the results of the strike are under review.
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