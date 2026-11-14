Crude bomb defused in central Dublin, near where world leaders dined a day earlier

DUBLIN, Ireland — Irish army bomb experts made a crude but viable explosive device safe at an office building in central Dublin yesterday, close to where world leaders dined a day earlier during a two-day summit in the Irish capital.

Irish police say they responded to a report of a suspicious device yesterday afternoon in the building on Merrion Square. Leaders from the European Political Community that includes EU and non-EU countries had met for dinner at a venue on another side of the square on Thursday.

“Based on initial Garda (police) assessment, the defense forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were requested to attend the scene. The EOD team has made what is a crude but viable device safe,” police say in a statement.

An investigation is under way, the statement adds. It does not say when police believe the bomb was planted or give other details about it.