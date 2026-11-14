Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 14, 2026

Crude bomb defused in central Dublin, near where world leaders dined a day earlier

By Reuters Today, 4:45 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
From left, Secretariat General of the European Council Thérèse Émilie Marie Blanchet, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Romania’s President Nicusor Dan, Austria’s Chancellor Christian Stocker and Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda during a group photo at the EU summit in Dublin, Ireland, November 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
From left, Secretariat General of the European Council Thérèse Émilie Marie Blanchet, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Romania’s President Nicusor Dan, Austria’s Chancellor Christian Stocker and Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda during a group photo at the EU summit in Dublin, Ireland, November 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

DUBLIN, Ireland — Irish army bomb experts made a crude but viable explosive device safe at an office building in central Dublin yesterday, close to where world leaders dined a day earlier during a two-day summit in the Irish capital.

Irish police say they responded to a report of a suspicious device yesterday afternoon in the building on Merrion Square. Leaders from the European Political Community that includes EU and non-EU countries had met for dinner at a venue on another side of the square on Thursday.

“Based on initial Garda (police) assessment, the defense forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were requested to attend the scene. The EOD team has made what is a crude but viable device safe,” police say in a statement.

An investigation is under way, the statement adds. It does not say when police believe the bomb was planted or give other details about it.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.