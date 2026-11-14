UAE condemns Israeli strike on Gaza hospital that targeted senior Hamas commander

The United Arab Emirates strongly condemns the Israeli airstrike on Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza on Thursday, which targeted a senior Hamas commander and reportedly killed six people, including a surgeon, and wounded 20.

In a statement, the UAE Foreign Ministry calls the strike on the medical complex in Khan Younis “a blatant violation of international humanitarian law,” warning that continued Israeli military escalation exacerbates the “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza.

Abu Dhabi stresses the need to protect medical facilities, “safeguard civilian lives, and ensure the immediate, safe, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian relief and medical aid to the Gaza Strip,” while calling on the international community “to intensify all regional and international efforts to find a serious political horizon that achieves comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.”

The IDF said Thursday’s strike targeted Muhammad Abu Ismail, commander of Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade, and other terrorists allegedly using the hospital as a military headquarters. The IDF said it took measures to minimize civilian casualties and had repeatedly warned against Hamas activity at the hospital.

There has yet to be any confirmation from the IDF or Hamas that Abu Ismail was killed in the strike.