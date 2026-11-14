Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 14, 2026

Several Palestinians reportedly injured in pair of West Bank settler attacks

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 8:13 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reports that five Palestinians were injured in a settler attack earlier today as they arrived to harvest olives near the village of Beit Fajjar in the southern West Bank. The report also says that settlers vandalized several vehicles in the area.

Separately, a Palestinian was reportedly injured near the entrance to the village of Deir Jarir after settlers allegedly opened fire at the vehicle he was in as it neared the village.

No further details about the incident are currently available.

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