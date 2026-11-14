Iraq’s PM sacks officials over oil smuggling in stronghold of Iran-backed terror group

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has dismissed nine officials, following an investigation into allegations of oil smuggling in the Jurf al-Sakher area, a stronghold of the Iran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah terror group.

“In light of the investigation’s findings,” Zaidi “ordered that all individuals accused of involvement in oil smuggling operations be referred to the judiciary,” his military spokesman Sabah al-Numan says, without identifying the suspects. The premier “also ordered the dismissal” of nine officials, including those from the security and oil sectors.