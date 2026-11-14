Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 14, 2026

Iraq’s PM sacks officials over oil smuggling in stronghold of Iran-backed terror group

By AFP Today, 9:13 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Members of an Iraqi Shiite militant group attend a funeral of a fighter with the Kataeb Hezbollah, who was killed in a US airstrike in Basra province south of Baghdad, Iraq, April 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
Members of an Iraqi Shiite militant group attend a funeral of a fighter with the Kataeb Hezbollah, who was killed in a US airstrike in Basra province south of Baghdad, Iraq, April 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has dismissed nine officials, following an investigation into allegations of oil smuggling in the Jurf al-Sakher area, a stronghold of the Iran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah terror group.

“In light of the investigation’s findings,” Zaidi “ordered that all individuals accused of involvement in oil smuggling operations be referred to the judiciary,” his military spokesman Sabah al-Numan says, without identifying the suspects. The premier “also ordered the dismissal” of nine officials, including those from the security and oil sectors.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.