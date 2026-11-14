Haaretz photojournalist said assaulted by right-wing activists at protest outside Eisenkot’s home

Haaretz photojournalist Itai Ron was attacked by right-wing activists while covering a protest outside the home of Yashar chair Gadi Eisenkot in Herzliya tonight, the newspaper reports.

According to Haaretz, Ron was beaten and called a “traitor” by some of the roughly 50 activists at the demonstration. The report adds that police officers witnessed the incident and did not intervene.

The Israel Police denies that its officers witnessed the attack, saying that Ron had “approached the on-site unit commander, claiming to have been assaulted.”

“The officers asked him to identify those involved, but he failed to cooperate and left the scene,” the statement continues. “If there is suspicion that a criminal offense has been committed, a complaint can be filed with the police, which will be examined accordingly.”