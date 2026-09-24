Germany probing 105-year-old man over possible war crimes at Nazi POW camp

BERLIN, Germany — A 105-year-old man is being investigated for possible crimes committed at a Nazi prisoner-of-war camp during World War II, German prosecutors say.

“The 105-year-old suspect is thought to have been a guard at the prisoner-of-war camp Stalag 326 VI K” in the Senne region of western Germany, prosecutors tell AFP in a statement.

The man is “accused of being an accessory to multiple murders through his activities there.”

The case was first reported by the Bild newspaper, which said that another former guard at the same camp had recently been investigated but had died in the interim.

The Senne camp housed between 180,000 and 200,000 Soviet prisoners of war between 1941 and April 1945, when it was liberated by American troops, according to the memorial that now stands there.

“Of the approximately 5.3 to 5.7 million Soviet prisoners of war who were taken into German captivity overall, between 2.3 and three million did not survive,” the memorial says.

Soviet prisoners of war suffered from “malnutrition, inadequate medical care, appalling sanitary conditions, and… forced labour.”