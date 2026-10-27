Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Netanyahu casts his ballot in Jerusalem, urges Israelis to vote
Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, cast their ballots at a polling station in Jerusalem on election day, according to a statement and photo released by the Prime Minister’s Office.
“Go vote!” Netanyahu urges Israelis in Hebrew.
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