Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Netanyahu casts his ballot in Jerusalem, urges Israelis to vote

By Nava Freiberg Today, 12:45 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) votes alongside his wife Sara, in Jerusalem, October 27, 2026. (Haim Zach/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) votes alongside his wife Sara, in Jerusalem, October 27, 2026. (Haim Zach/GPO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, cast their ballots at a polling station in Jerusalem on election day, according to a statement and photo released by the Prime Minister’s Office.

“Go vote!” Netanyahu urges Israelis in Hebrew.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.