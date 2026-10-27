Man arrested near Democrats head Yair Golan with knife; police deny attempted stabbing

The Democrats say a man was arrested after he apparently tried to stab party chief Yair Golan in Tel Aviv’s Mesila Park.

Golan’s security detail blocked the man as he approached the party leader “in an intimidating manner” while Golan was campaigning, the party says.

A large knife then fell out of the man’s clothes onto the ground, and the security detail tackled him and alerted police, who detained him, the party adds.

Golan is quoted in the party’s statement as saying the incident “is the direct result of the poison machine operated by” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “and his Qatari agents.”

“The incitement and violence won’t intimidate us,” Golan says.

Police confirm in a statement that they arrested a suspect near Golan, a Jerusalem resident in his 20s, in possession of a knife, but deny that there was an attempted stabbing.

אמברגו: תיעוד מהתקרית סביב יאיר גולן. pic.twitter.com/n9RmOXD3L4 — אמברגו (@embargo1news) October 27, 2026