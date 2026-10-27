Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Yashar accuses Netanyahu of laying groundwork to challenge election results with baseless fraud claims

By Ariela Karmel Today, 2:27 pm
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Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party accuses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of attempting to undermine confidence in the election results, following claims from the premier and other Likud figures that the election is being stolen, without evidence.

“Netanyahu is panicking and has begun making up stories and claiming that the election is being stolen. This is no accident. He is already laying the groundwork to challenge the election results,” Eisenkot’s party says in a statement.

The warning comes after Netanyahu claims that his opponents are trying to “steal the election.”

Yashar urges supporters to deliver an overwhelming victory over Likud in order to leave no room for Netanyahu to dispute the outcome.

“Today’s margin must be enormous, a lead that cannot be manipulated,” the party says.

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