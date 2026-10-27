Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Soldier filmed beating Palestinian detainee in southern West Bank; IDF says incident under review

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 3:18 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

An IDF soldier was filmed this morning beating a Palestinian detainee in the South Hebron Hills, in the southern West Bank.

Footage shows a soldier repeatedly striking the detainee in the head as he and another Palestinian are bound and blindfolded.

According to Palestinian reports, the IDF arrested two Palestinians, a father and his son, after settlers attacked their home.

The IDF said troops were dispatched to the area following a report that an Israeli civilian had been assaulted, and that the Palestinian suspects resisted the forces.

“Upon arrival, the troops acted to remove the suspects involved in the assault. After they refused to leave for an extended period and physically resisted the troops, a closed military zone order was issued to disperse the gathering. Two Palestinians were arrested. The suspects continued to resist the troops during their arrest. The use of violence is unacceptable. The soldiers’ conduct is being reviewed and will be addressed in accordance with the findings,” the IDF said.

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