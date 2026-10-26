Australian billionaire Packer paid $1.25m to law firm defending Netanyahu – report

A company controlled by Australian billionaire James Packer transferred some $1.25 million over the past two years to the Tel Aviv law firm whose senior lawyer leads Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s defense in his ongoing corruption trial, according to an investigation published Monday.

The Sydney Morning Herald said in its report that it had not established that Netanyahu benefited from the payments to Hadad Roth Shenhar & Co., which represents him in three cases being heard at the Jerusalem District Court.

Packer later denied that the payments had funded Netanyahu’s legal defense. In a statement issued through Hadad Roth Shenhar, he said, “The claim that I paid even a single cent toward the legal defense of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is false,” adding that anyone making such a claim “exposes themselves to legal action.”

According to the report, monthly payments of $50,000 began on September 23, 2024, moving from a Citibank account belonging to Packer’s Consolidated Press International to Hadad Roth Shenhar’s account at Israel’s Mizrahi Tefahot bank. The transfers continued for two years, and totaled at least $1.25 million.

A source familiar with Packer’s financial affairs told the newspaper that the firm was being paid for work performed for Packer, including finding potential business deals in Israel, and that the arrangement had nothing to do with Netanyahu’s trial. The newspaper said that after asking for evidence of such work or deals, it had not received supporting material from Packer or his company.

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The payments draw particular scrutiny because Packer himself features prominently in Case 1000, one of the three cases against Netanyahu. According to the indictment, Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan introduced Packer to Netanyahu in 2013, and between 2014 and 2016 Packer lavished Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, with cigars and champagne worth NIS 229,000 ($61,000). Netanyahu is charged with fraud and breach of trust in the case and denies wrongdoing.

Packer has not been accused of wrongdoing in the case. Australian Federal Police questioned him on behalf of Israeli investigators in 2017 as a witness. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that he cooperated fully.

The question of outside financing for Netanyahu’s legal defense had previously drawn scrutiny. A state permits panel rejected attempts by Netanyahu to obtain substantial financial assistance from wealthy associates, saying it was inappropriate for benefactors to finance his defense in a criminal case centered in part on allegations that he received gifts from wealthy businessmen. The panel also previously ordered Netanyahu to return money he had received from his cousin Nathan Milikowsky for legal expenses.

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An unnamed source aware of Packer’s payments told the Sydney Morning Herald that the transfers should be investigated to determine whether any of the money had directly or indirectly provided Netanyahu with an undisclosed benefit. The newspaper repeatedly stressed that it had found no evidence establishing that this had occurred.

Asked by the Australian newspaper about the payments, a Netanyahu spokesperson responded: “I couldn’t give a monkey’s about your questions. We are very busy. We have an election on right now.”

When contacted, Packer did not deny the rolling $US50,000 payments but declined to comment

Source familiar with 59-year-old former mogul’s financial dealings later insisted transfers to @Netanyahu’s lawyers were for work including “deal finding” #Auspol2026 @AlboMP #corruption https://t.co/8xBqvewtGq pic.twitter.com/20eESFiYds — Costman1 (@ROISustain) October 26, 2026

Packer and the prime minister were once close, with the Australian billionaire owning a home next to the Netanyahus, in Caesarea. Netanyahu described Packer to police as his “neighbor and friend,” while Packer said, “I admire Prime Minister Netanyahu and am happy that I was given the opportunity to be his friend.” Packer also said in testimony reported by Channel 10 in 2017 that he had willingly given Netanyahu gifts, including at the request of the premier and his wife.

The two renewed contact around Netanyahu’s July 2024 address to the US Congress, which Packer attended from the gallery as a guest, and later shared a Shabbat dinner, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. The first $50,000 payment to Hadad Roth Shenhar was made roughly eight weeks after the two reconnected.

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According to the report, Transparency International Australia called for independent scrutiny of the payments because of Packer’s role in Case 1000 and the previous controversy over financing Netanyahu’s defense.

“As there are already significant corruption charges against Mr. Netanyahu relating to past gifts from Mr. Packer, and other business associates, these new allegations must be thoroughly investigated by authorities,” said Clancy Moore, the Transparency International Australia director.

He also cautioned that further evidence could establish that the transfers were entirely unrelated to Netanyahu, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.