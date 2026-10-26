Lawyer arrested, charged for alleged security offenses; gag order slapped on case

Prosecutors indict attorney on charges of contact with foreign agent and obstruction of justice, ask to keep her in custody over two weeks after police, Shin Bet arrested her

By Noam Lehmann Today, 7:39 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Illustrative: A police car in Herzliya, August 15, 2025. (Tal Gal/Flash90/File)
Illustrative: A police car in Herzliya, August 15, 2025. (Tal Gal/Flash90/File)

Prosecutors on Monday charged a lawyer with contact with a foreign agent and obstruction of justice, some two-and-a-half weeks after police and the Shin Bet arrested her on suspicion of security offenses, the State Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

The lawyer was charged by the Central District Attorney’s Office at the Lod District Court, the statement said, identifying her only as an Israeli citizen.

Contact with a foreign agent carries a sentence of 15 years in jail, while obstruction of justice carries one of three years in jail.

Along with the indictment, prosecutors requested the court to keep the lawyer in custody until the end of the legal proceedings against her, according to the statement.

All other details of the case are under a gag order, the statement added.

Roy Brauner, the suspect’s attorney, was quoted by Haaretz as saying the suspect did not know in real time that she was in contact with a foreign agent and that all her actions were done “in good faith and lack of caution.”

Most Popular
read more:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.