Lawyer arrested, charged for alleged security offenses; gag order slapped on case

Prosecutors on Monday charged a lawyer with contact with a foreign agent and obstruction of justice, some two-and-a-half weeks after police and the Shin Bet arrested her on suspicion of security offenses, the State Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
The lawyer was charged by the Central District Attorney’s Office at the Lod District Court, the statement said, identifying her only as an Israeli citizen.
Contact with a foreign agent carries a sentence of 15 years in jail, while obstruction of justice carries one of three years in jail.
Along with the indictment, prosecutors requested the court to keep the lawyer in custody until the end of the legal proceedings against her, according to the statement.
All other details of the case are under a gag order, the statement added.
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Roy Brauner, the suspect’s attorney, was quoted by Haaretz as saying the suspect did not know in real time that she was in contact with a foreign agent and that all her actions were done “in good faith and lack of caution.”
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