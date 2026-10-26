Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026

Maritime agency reports vessel on fire off Iraq’s coast

By Reuters Today, 8:02 pm
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The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency says it has received third-party reports of a vessel on fire 63 nautical miles southeast of Al-Faw, Iraq, adding that the crew’s status, extent of any damage and any environmental impact are unknown.

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