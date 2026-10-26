Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026
Maritime agency reports vessel on fire off Iraq’s coast
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency says it has received third-party reports of a vessel on fire 63 nautical miles southeast of Al-Faw, Iraq, adding that the crew’s status, extent of any damage and any environmental impact are unknown.
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