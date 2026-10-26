Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026

Israel praises Jordan peace treaty on 32nd anniversary, calling ‘cornerstone of regional stability’

By Lazar Berman Today, 8:44 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Israel issues a rare public comment on its peace treaty with Jordan on the 32nd anniversary of its signing, calling it “a historic milestone that laid the foundation for dialogue and cooperation between our two countries.”

“Especially during challenging times, the strategic treaty remains a cornerstone of regional stability and a solid platform for future mutually beneficial initiatives,” says the Foreign Ministry in a Facebook post.

Jordan has been a leading critic of Israel’s war in Gaza, its policies in the West Bank, as well as on the Temple Mount. Amman recalled its ambassador but continued close security cooperation with Israel since October 7, 2023, including during Iranian drone and missile strikes on Israel.

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