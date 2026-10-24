More than 400,000 protest across France, challenging Macron as clashes erupt in Paris

Clashes broke out Saturday in Paris and other French cities amid demonstrations held a week after others that degenerated into street violence and prompted a robust security backlash as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to restore order.

More than 400,000 people rallied across France over school funding and soaring living costs, mounting a fresh challenge to Macron’s government.

Police arrested nearly 1,000 people as officers were confronted with “an extremely elevated level of violence” from black-clad “ultra-left” extremists, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said.

The Paris march began peacefully. But near its endpoint at Porte de Vincennes, some protesters threw projectiles while police fired volleys of tear gas and used water cannons to disperse people.

The Interior Ministry put nationwide turnout at 410,000, including 110,000 in Paris. Authorities had confined the capital’s march to the city’s southeastern edge, keeping protesters away from central neighborhoods hit by last weekend’s destruction.

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Riot squads also fired tear gas at protesters in Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, Lille, Toulouse, Montpellier and Nantes.

Two people were “seriously” injured, Nuñez said: one man in Toulouse, who reportedly had fingers blown off, and another person in Clermont-Ferrand. He did not give details of either case.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said 64 people had been arrested in connection with Saturday’s demonstration and 40 placed in police custody. Those arrested included six minors. Most arrests concerned suspected weapons offenses or participation in a group preparing violence or property damage, the office said.

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The unrest is testing Macron’s authority in the final months of his presidency before voters choose his successor in May. The stakes are high: the far-right National Rally has accused his government of failing to protect the public and urged people to channel their anger into votes for them.

Nuñez had announced a nationwide deployment of up to 70,000 officers, backed by helicopters, armored vehicles and water cannons.

Trade unions led the procession, followed by protesters in raincoats carrying flags and handmade placards.

Camille Chesnier, 27, said she had been unable to find work despite having an engineering degree and a master’s degree.

“There are enormous numbers of people in the same situation as me but who aren’t privileged and who find themselves living on the streets and in squats and, frankly, it’s very tough,” she said.

What began last month as a protest over staff shortages at a high school southeast of Paris has spread nationwide and beyond France.

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Protests against war and rising living costs also took place across Italy on Saturday, with clashes between demonstrators and police in Turin, Rome and Bologna, while rallies in Milan were largely peaceful.

Authorities deployed large numbers of police officers to prevent a repeat of last weekend’s violence, when protesters clashed with police, looted shops and vandalized property. No looting or vandalism was observed by Reuters witnesses on Saturday.

Italian police also detained a person suspected of helping organize last weekend’s protests, known as the “October 17 Movement,” for questioning in Milan.

In Paris, Bénédicte Pittion, a 46-year-old teacher, marched through steady rain with her 16-year-old daughter, Garance, a high school student. Both had supported the movement from the start, but this was their first protest together.

“The young people who have been demonstrating have not been heard, and as a parent and as a teacher, I stand with them,” Pittion said.

Garance said she had been “really scared” to attend after seeing images of last weekend’s violence, but argued that staying away would hand the government a victory.

Public middle and high schools lost 15.4 million teaching hours in the 2024-25 school year because absent teachers were not replaced, according to Education Ministry figures. That amounted to 7.5% of scheduled teaching time.

Macron met high school representatives Friday. They said he had promised to overhaul university admissions, but called for protests to continue until concrete measures are announced.

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Organizers from the “yellow vest” protest movement called for another day of rallies on October 31 to defend the right to demonstrate.

Some protests banned

Soumaya Abed, a 58-year-old nurse wearing a red CGT union vest, said she had been joining protests for more than 30 years, but had never seen one start at Porte d’Italie, on the capital’s outskirts.

“They are using what happened last week as an excuse to quiet protesters,” she said. “But it won’t stop the movement. It won’t stop students from demanding better conditions in schools.”

In Marseille, police put attendance at 17,000, while the CGT union estimated 100,000. In the southwestern city of Toulouse, 26,500 people joined the protests, according to authorities. Authorities had banned rallies in cities including Lyon, Nice and Montpellier.

Trade unions have criticized the bans, calling them violations of freedom of expression, which is protected by the constitution.

Thousands also marched Saturday in Orléans, south of Paris, in a separate peaceful protest against the far right as Marine Le Pen’s National Rally held a two-day congress in the city.

Macron, a centrist, has entered the crisis in the final stretches of his term with his popularity at its lowest since he took office in 2017. He has said that the measures are needed to protect city centers, businesses and public buildings.

Nuñez acknowledged Monday that police had lost control in some cities during last weekend’s unrest, when more than half a million people took to the streets, and some 3,000 shops across France were damaged or looted amid street violence not seen in years.

He offered to resign, but Macron refused the offer.

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Students and workers angry

Student groups want 250,000 more places in higher education and an end to selection through Parcoursup, the national admissions system. Their joint 10-point plan also calls for more teachers and repairs to schools and universities.

They are also seeking help with everyday costs: an extra 200 euros ($224) a month in student grants and a rent freeze in public student housing.

Energy prices in France were 21.3% higher in September than a year earlier, helping drive overall inflation to 3.1%, according to the national statistics agency, INSEE.

Paris protester Louis Ledoux-Xatard voiced frustration over inequality.

“Looking at countries like the United States, we don’t want to end up like them, where part of the population has everything and the others have nothing,” he said.

“I never imagined that I’d be taking to the streets so much before my thirties.”