Katz says some 2,000 Palestinians displaced during military op in Hebron

Defense Minister Israel Katz says that about 2,000 Palestinians have been displaced in the city of Hebron in the West Bank in a military operation following the killing of two Israeli soldiers.

“About 2,000 have been displaced. Selected army units are now operating there,” Katz says in an interview with public broadcaster Kan. “They will not be allowed to return to their neighborhood until we’ve finished dealing with all the Hamas issues in Hebron.”