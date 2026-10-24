Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 24, 2026

Katz says some 2,000 Palestinians displaced during military op in Hebron

By AFP Today, 11:03 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Defense Minister Israel Katz says that about 2,000 Palestinians have been displaced in the city of Hebron in the West Bank in a military operation following the killing of two Israeli soldiers.

“About 2,000 have been displaced. Selected army units are now operating there,” Katz says in an interview with public broadcaster Kan. “They will not be allowed to return to their neighborhood until we’ve finished dealing with all the Hamas issues in Hebron.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.