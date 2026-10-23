At Florida rally, Trump revives idea of US military intervention in Cuba after Iran
FORT MYERS, Florida — US President Donald Trump tells a rally for candidates in South Florida that US warships returning from the Middle East could stop over in Cuba on their way back from the Iran war, his latest suggestion of taking an interventionist approach to the nearby country.
Trump first floated this idea earlier this year, but has not mentioned it in recent months. But he revives it in response to a shouted question from the crowd about the island nation. He is campaigning just days ahead of midterm elections in which voters have expressed concern about the impact the US war on Iran has had on prices of goods from gas to groceries.
“We’ll do a little stopover,” Trump says. “Actually, what we’re going to do with Cuba is, we’re going to come back from Iran. Those beautiful ships will pass Cuba. We’ll have one of them stop about 50 yards off the coast. They’ll raise up their hands. And then we’re going to send (Secretary of State) Marco Rubio in to finish up the deal.”
Moments after Trump speaks at the rally, Rubio posts on social media that “now is the time” for action on Cuba, addressing his post “to those who seek to create positive change” and urging them “to seize this opportunity to create the change you desire through a discrete partnership with the CIA.”
IDF says it launches major op in Hebron following deadly shooting attack
Following this morning’s deadly shooting attack near Hebron, the IDF says it has launched a major counterterrorism operation in the West Bank city.
Forces from the IDF, Shin Bet, Border Police and Civil Administration are carrying out “targeted and thorough searches… in the area to locate and dismantle terror infrastructure and weapons, and to interrogate many dozens of suspects,” the military says.
The IDF says the raid is “focused and limited to the area from which the terrorists operated,” and is expected to last several days.
Palestinian residents living in the area where the troops are operating will be able to leave through three designated exit points, following questioning and security checks, the army says, adding that “anyone who raises suspicion during the checks will be taken for questioning by security forces.”
Earlier today, the military says troops measured the homes in Hebron of the two gunmen who opened fire on a checkpoint at an exit to the city, ahead of their potential demolition. The IDF has also imposed a closure on Hebron and nearby Palestinian towns and villages.
Additionally, the army says troops are demolishing “illegal structures that could pose a security risk” in the area of the shooting attack.
Trump says US ‘may do another little Epic Fury’ against Iran
US President Donald Trump suggests that Washington may carry out another military operation against Iran.
“We may do another little Epic Fury,” Trump says in remarks at a rally in Florida as he spoke about the war. He does not elaborate.
“Operation Epic Fury” is the name used by the US military for its war against Iran.
Later in the rally, Trump claims the United States will take care of Cuba after dealing with Iran and will send Secretary of State Marco Rubio to finish the deal.
“We’ll take care of Cuba on our way back from Iran… then we’re going to send Marco Rubio in to finish up the deal,” Trump says.
Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan say ‘Israeli occupation main source of regional instability’
Foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan say that the “Israeli occupation was the main source of instability in the region and beyond,” calling for the urgent implementation of a two-state solution, according to a joint statement issued after a meeting in Istanbul.
The ministers say Israeli policies have “deepened global perceptions of injustice” and reaffirm their support for a Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, Saudi Arabia’s SPA news agency reports.
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