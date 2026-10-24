Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 24, 2026

Houthis say strikes in past day targeted Saudi airports, oil infrastructure and airbase

By AFP Today, 7:47 pm
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Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis says they targeted a range of Saudi assets in the past 24 hours, listing three airports including capital Riyadh’s, two oil facilities, a pipeline and an airbase.

Military spokesman Yahya Saree says the group targeted “King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the capital of the Saudi enemy, in two phases,” the airports in Dammam in the east and Najran in the south. The group also targeted the southern Khamis Mushait air base as well as “crude oil pumping stations and the crude oil pipeline from east to west.”

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