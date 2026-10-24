Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 24, 2026
Saudi Arabia says Riyadh airport to resume flights on Sunday after two-week closure amid Houthi attacks
Saudi Arabia’s international airport in the capital, Riyadh, says flights will resume Sunday after a two-week closure that followed deadly attacks by Yemen’s Houthis, who have kept up their strikes on the kingdom.
“Please be advised that Terminal (1) will be designated for domestic flights and Terminal (2) for international flights operated by national carriers at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, effective Sunday, October 25, 2026,” King Khalid International Airport says on X.
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