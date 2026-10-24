Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 24, 2026

Saudi Arabia says Riyadh airport to resume flights on Sunday after two-week closure amid Houthi attacks

By AFP 24 October 2026, 11:19 pm
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This image from CCTV video released by Saudi Arabia’s Media Ministry shows passengers taking cover as flames and smoke fill part of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, during what authorities described as a strike at the airport on October 10, 2026. (Saudi Media Ministry via AP)
This image from CCTV video released by Saudi Arabia’s Media Ministry shows passengers taking cover as flames and smoke fill part of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, during what authorities described as a strike at the airport on October 10, 2026. (Saudi Media Ministry via AP)

Saudi Arabia’s international airport in the capital, Riyadh, says flights will resume Sunday after a two-week closure that followed deadly attacks by Yemen’s Houthis, who have kept up their strikes on the kingdom.

“Please be advised that Terminal (1) will be designated for domestic flights and Terminal (2) for international flights operated by national carriers at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, effective Sunday, October 25, 2026,” King Khalid International Airport says on X.

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