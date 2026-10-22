Utah man found with pipe bombs charged with threat to ‘blow up’ synagogue

US federal prosecutors on Thursday charged a man in Utah with a hate crime and other offenses for a threat to bomb a synagogue.

Skyler AJ Rose, 22, allegedly made threats on social media in December 2025, including, “I wanna blow up a synagogue.”

Investigators traced the statements to an IP address where Rose lived with his mother and his “toddler-aged sibling,” investigators said.

Rose’s mother allowed officers to search the home. The investigators found six improvised pipe bombs, two rifles and ammunition in Rose’s bedroom, court filings said.

The home and neighboring residences were evacuated until the bombs were disarmed due to the explosives’ potential volatility.

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Investigators also found materials to construct more bombs, including precursor chemicals, pipes, end caps and ball bearings.

On Rose’s cell phone, investigators found that he had searched for the address of a synagogue three miles from his home on Google Maps.

The indictment said Rose also posted, “Backwards Jew scum,” “Death to Israel,” “Death to all Jews I will devote my life to killing you,” and, “Heil Hitler!” Other messages referred to Jews as “children of Satan.”

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“I cannot forgive the terrorist state of Israel who shelter pedophiles and trafficks the little ones. Death be upon you Jews for I bring fire and brimstone,” he posted, followed by American flag emojis.

Investigators also found hundreds of child pornography images in Rose’s possession.

He was charged with a threat to kill and injure with an explosive as a hate crime, possession of an unregistered destructive device, and two child pornography charges.

Rose had previously been charged in a Utah state court.