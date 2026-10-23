Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted Houthi missile launched at Riyadh
The Saudi-led military says it has intercepted a ballistic missile fired at Riyadh by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, according to a statement quoted by the kingdom’s official press agency.
Video shows cop cuffing Arab bus driver on the ground for allegedly entering crowded intersection
Footage shows a police officer sitting on top of an Arab bus driver on a Jerusalem sidewalk and handcuffing him, after the driver allegedly drove into a crowded intersection and refused to show identification.
The driver can be heard pleading with the officer to stop, and in separate footage says to the officer, “I’m sick.” The officer responds: “I’m also sick.”
Passengers tell the officer that the driver didn’t do anything and say the officer is behaving inappropriately, but the officer ignores them as he looks up the driver on a police computer.
After the footage is shared widely, police say in a statement that the officer detained the driver on Wednesday after he “entered an intersection that wasn’t clear” and then “again and again refused the officer’s demands to identify himself” and show a driver’s license.
The driver was released after he was identified and his violation registered, police say.
Veteran Arab MK Ahmad Tibi, no. 2 on the Joint List slate in Tuesday’s Knesset election, shares the footage on X, and says: “It’s not just street thugs who beat up Arab bus drivers — it’s also police.”
עוד יותר גרוע ואכזרי. בריון משטרתי https://t.co/o9rQlm3uPP pic.twitter.com/fSyJG5Une8
— Ahmad Tibi (@Ahmad_tibi) October 22, 2026
Riyadh-led coalition says it shot down Houthi ballistic missile targeting Saudi Arabia’s Najran
The Saudi-led coalition says its forces just shot down a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis toward the southern Saudi city of Najran, near the border with Yemen.
Authorities move to deport 11 foreign activists who allegedly took part in uncoordinated West Bank olive harvest
Israel Police say officers detained 11 foreign activists and one Palestinian earlier today after their group tried to harvest olive trees in an area of the southern West Bank without coordinating in advance with authorities as required.
Police say in a statement that the area that the Palestinians and foreign activists tried to reach was a closed military zone.
Another mass detention of activists in the West Bank, this time in Masafer Yatta.
No mass detentions of Israeli settler terrorists. Instead, activists who came to help Palestinians harvest their olives are the ones being detained. pic.twitter.com/UznWNrdQaB
— Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) October 22, 2026
One clip of footage from the area shows Israeli forces detaining the group, and another shows settlers attacking them and trying to destroy the olives that they picked.
Israeli and foreign activists have been showing up in the West Bank in growing numbers in order to try to protect Palestinians, who have been facing regular attacks from settlers while harvesting their olives.
Israeli settler terrorists attack Palestinian olive harvesters and throw their freshly picked olives to the ground in Shaab Al-Butum, Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron. pic.twitter.com/kr9efkWRaF
— Government Communication Center (@pal_gcc_en) October 22, 2026
Yesterday, police and the IDF claimed that a similar incident had taken place near the Beitar Illit settlement — and involved Congressional candidate Brad Lander — but official Defense Ministry maps later proved that the area in question did not, in fact, require prior coordination in order to enter.
Police say that during the latest incident, the activists refused to identify themselves or leave the area, leading to their detention.
Officers subsequently examined the social media accounts of the activists and discovered that two of them had published posts expressing praise for “terrorists,” police claim, without elaborating.
All 11 foreign activists were transferred to the Population Immigration and Border Authority for a hearing on their deportation from Israel, police say.
Back in the field harvesting olives this morning at the invitation of Palestinian families (near Beit Jala today) with @rabbijilljacobs @truahrabbis and many other new released-from-detention friends.
Our harvest today was peaceful & successful. Sadly, another harvest in Masafer… pic.twitter.com/1s6QAsbM5r
— Brad Lander (@bradlander) October 22, 2026
Trump backs US campaign attack ad featuring Democrat’s estranged mother
US President Donald Trump backs Vivek Ramaswamy, the Republican candidate for Ohio governor, over an attack ad featuring his Democratic rival’s estranged mother, whose husband was charged with raping the candidate as a child.
Ramaswamy faced a firestorm of criticism over the ad featuring the mother of Amy Acton, who remained married to the man who the candidate says sexually abused her for years.
But Trump on his Truth Social network defends the “very powerful” advertisement and accused the media of a “well coordinated attack” aimed at getting Ramaswamy, a former presidential hopeful, to stop running it.
“Vivek should keep it up, and let everyone listen to the mother of a defective, dishonest, and incapable Candidate, explain how the daughter is a DISASTER who, uncontrollably, lies, cheats, and steals!” Trump writes.
The estranged mom of Amy Acton, the Democratic nominee for Ohio governor, just called her daughter a liar and urged people not to vote for her.
What the ad leaves out: Acton and her brother were removed from their mother’s custody after Acton accused her stepfather of sexual… pic.twitter.com/kAqn3tMl7F
— The Recount (@therecount) October 20, 2026
“I only wish the mothers of my opponents would be so brave as to come forward and explain that their son or daughter is a liar, and much worse.”
Trump, 80, adds: “If my mother, the legendary Mary MacLeod Trump, said anything bad about me, the Fake News would play it up.”
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