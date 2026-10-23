Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026

At site of shooting, IDF chief vows to ‘pursue all those involved’ in attack

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 6:00 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir (left) meets with officers at the scene of a shooting attack near Hebron in the West Bank, October 23, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir (left) meets with officers at the scene of a shooting attack near Hebron in the West Bank, October 23, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir says the actions of Israeli troops during the deadly shooting near Hebron in the southern West Bank this morning prevented a more severe attack.

“The outcome of the encounter with the terrorist cell is painful, but the initial inquiry indicates that the force’s actions prevented a more serious attack against Israeli civilians,” Zamir says during a visit to the scene.

He says the IDF “will act forcefully, pursue and reach all those involved in the attack.”

“We are at the highest level of readiness and alert across all fronts. Our top mission is to thwart terrorism and ensure security and stability for Israeli civilians,” Zamir continues.

“We will not be drawn in or allow our enemies to influence us, particularly given the sensitive week we are entering,” he adds, referring to the upcoming election.

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