Footage shows prolonged gun battle in wake of West Bank attack: ‘Take cover by the ambulance’

Footage from the scene of the shooting attack in the southern West Bank shows a prolonged gunfight between the Palestinian gunmen and IDF troops.

“Take cover, come to the ambulance it’s bullet proof,” a medic is heard calling to soldiers as gunshots ring out.

“We haven’t yet managed to extract the wounded out, there is active shooting for over 20 minutes,” he is heard saying in another clip.

The two Palestinian gunmen were shot dead by soldiers of the Home Front Command’s Ari Battalion, who were deployed to the area.

According to the military, the gunmen were armed with an M16 assault rifle and a pistol.

The IDF says it has imposed closures on several Palestinian towns in the area, including a full closure on Hebron.

פיגוע סמוך לצומת יהודה: שני פצועים במצב קשה, ושניים קל. המחבלים ניסו להימלט, אך בתום מרדף קצר חוסלו בידי כוחות צה"ל, שהקימו חסימות באזור – והטילו כתר על כפרים. pic.twitter.com/fMfViJfoD0 — זירת החדשות (@ZiratNews) October 23, 2026