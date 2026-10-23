Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026
At least one person injured in West Bank shooting, IDF says
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
The Israeli army says it has received a report of a shooting attack in the southern West Bank.
At least one person is reportedly injured at the scene.
The shooting took place at the Judea Junction on Route 35, near Hebron.
Troops were dispatched to the scene, launched a pursuit after the gunman, and are carrying out roadblocks in the area, the IDF says, adding that further details of the attack are under review.
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