Lawyers who represents Jews accused of nationalist violence say two ‘security personnel’ arrested in West Bank

Honenu, a legal aid organization that represents Jews accused of nationalist violence against Palestinians, says two “security personnel” were arrested in the northern West Bank this morning.

Police and the Shin Bet requested the Petah Tikva Magistrate’s Court extend the detainees’ detention by 12 days, but the court agreed to only four, Honenu says, adding that “most of the details” are still under a gag order.

The statement comes after police announced the arrest overnight of two suspects following a police and Shin Bet investigation into “extremist violence in the area of Aqraba,” near Nablus in the northern West Bank, “about a month ago.” The Petah Tikva court issued a gag order on the investigation on Thursday.

Honenu does not say what the detainees it is representing are accused of, but slams police for banning them from meeting with counsel — a move typically reserved for Palestinian detainees.

Nati Rom, who is representing one of the detainees on behalf of Honenu, says in the organization’s statement that the practice is “a tool designated for terrorists, not those who serve and love the country.”

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria District Council, is also quoted by Honenu as saying the detainees that the organization is representing are “dedicated security personnel who work day and night to protect residents, and have saved many lives.”

The two “were arrested in their living room, in front of their children,” Dagan says, adding that settlers in the area “know the suspects and believe in their innocence.”