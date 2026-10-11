Trump: Attack on Riyadh airport ‘not acceptable’
The attack on Riyadh’s international airport that killed at least a dozen people earlier today was “not acceptable,” US President Donald Trump says.
He tells reporters he “will be speaking” with Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman following the attack blamed on Yemen’s Houthis.
“What happened in Saudi Arabia’s not acceptable,” Trump adds.
US military says it disabled cargo vessel trying to bypass Iran blockade
The US military says it has disabled a commercial cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman after the ship’s crew ignored warnings and attempted to run an ongoing naval blockade against Iran.
“A US military fighter jet struck the stern of Panama-flagged M/V Ocean Molica (also known as the ‘Arika Sun’) with a precision munition, fully disabling the ship’s propulsion without harming the crew,” the US Central Command posts on X.
CENTCOM says the cargo vessel had attempted to transit regional waters after leaving an Iranian port.
Woman stabbed to death in Beersheba apartment; husband arrested
A woman, around 40 years old, was stabbed to death in the southern city of Beersheba earlier tonight, prompting the arrest of her husband.
Magen David Adom says it received a report at 1:42 a.m. of a woman who had been injured in Beersheba. Medics and paramedics were dispatched to her apartment, where they found her in critical condition with penetrating wounds.
She was transported to Soroka Medical Center in the city, where she was pronounced dead.
According to reports, the woman’s husband phoned the police and reported the stabbing by saying, “I have murdered my wife.”
He was arrested at the scene, and police have opened an investigation.
Toll from attack on Riyadh airport rises to 12, with hundreds wounded, sources say
The toll from the latest attack on Riyadh’s international airport has risen to at least 12, and 309 people are wounded, Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation agency says, with all flights diverted and Western governments telling citizens to avoid the area.
Earlier, a hospital source told AFP that at least two people had been killed in the attack.
There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the incident but Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis have been escalating their missile strikes on Saudi Arabia, and claimed responsibility for the two earlier attacks this week.
The Saudi government’s media office does not immediately respond to questions on the incident and the casualty toll.
No official toll has been given.
The people briefed on the matter, who include two Western officials, warn that the number of dead and wounded was not a final toll. The strike occurred without warning, with no alert issued by Saudi Arabia’s threat warning system.
The wounded were evacuated to hospitals by ambulance and helicopter, with some in critical condition, the people say.
Operations at the kingdom’s busiest airport, servicing a city of around 8 million people, are temporarily suspended, the civil aviation authority says.
After the attack occurred, the Houthi military spokesperson retweeted his own post from before the attack, saying only pre-approved humanitarian flights were allowed to land at Riyadh airport, adding the words: “a reminder.”
The Houthi strikes earlier in the week left four people dead and heavily damaged a Saudi commercial airliner.
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