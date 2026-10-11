Woman stabbed to death in Beersheba apartment; husband arrested

A woman, around 40 years old, was stabbed to death in the southern city of Beersheba earlier tonight, prompting the arrest of her husband.

Magen David Adom says it received a report at 1:42 a.m. of a woman who had been injured in Beersheba. Medics and paramedics were dispatched to her apartment, where they found her in critical condition with penetrating wounds.

She was transported to Soroka Medical Center in the city, where she was pronounced dead.

According to reports, the woman’s husband phoned the police and reported the stabbing by saying, “I have murdered my wife.”

He was arrested at the scene, and police have opened an investigation.