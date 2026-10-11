Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 11, 2026
Riyadh schools switch to remote learning after deadly attack on airport
Schools in Riyadh will move to remote learning for a week, according to an email sent to parents citing an order from the education ministry, following the deadly attacks on the capital’s airport.
“Following instructions from the Ministry of Education, all schools in Riyadh will switch to distance learning for the entire week,” read an email sent to parents, marking the second time in less than a month that such an order was given.
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