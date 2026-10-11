US embassy restricts staff access to Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah, Dammam airports

The US embassy in Saudi Arabia says staff working in the kingdom will now be required to request permission to use airports in the cities of Jeddah and Dammam, days after a similar order was issued for Riyadh.

“US government employees working in Saudi Arabia require special authorization to use the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, as well as the airports in Jeddah and Dammam,” reads a statement published online following fatal attacks on Riyadh airport.