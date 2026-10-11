Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 11, 2026

Air pollution from Haifa oil refineries necessitates relocation of school students for 24 hours

By Sue Surkes Today, 11:12 pm
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Sue Surkes is The Times of Israel's environment reporter

Excess gas is burned at the Bazan oil refinery in Israel's northern city of Haifa late on March 19, 2026 (Odd Andersen/ AFP)
Excess gas is burned at the Bazan oil refinery in Israel's northern city of Haifa late on March 19, 2026 (Odd Andersen/ AFP)

Following media reports of air monitoring showing that the Bazan oil refineries have emitted 3.3 times the permitted amounts of cancer-causing benzene near a high school in northern Israel’s Kiryat Ata, the Health Ministry orders that students from the Social High School and Arazim School be sent to facilities farther away from the refinery complex for 24 hours until the situation is reassessed.

In addition, the Health Ministry and Environmental Protection Ministry advise the public, especially children and pregnant women, to limit their time outdoors within a radius of one kilometer (0.6 of a mile) from the oil refineries, located in the Haifa Bay. Workers in Haifa’s industrial zone are advised to keep windows closed and to operate air conditioners.

According to a joint statement by the ministries, the high emissions stem from maintenance work and repairs to damage caused during two bouts of war with Iran in 2025 and 2026. Three workers were killed in June 2025 after an Iranian ballistic missile hit the complex.

After decades of public pressure to remove Bazan from Haifa, the facility is scheduled to relocate to the Negev in southern Israel at the end of this decade.

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