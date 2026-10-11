Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 11, 2026

Hamas-run Health Ministry: 1,488 killed in Gaza since ceasefire began a year ago

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 2:13 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Palestinians inspect a building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Zawaida, central Gaza Strip, October 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Palestinians inspect a building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Zawaida, central Gaza Strip, October 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza says that 1,488 people have been killed and 5,281 wounded by IDF strikes and gunfire in the Strip since the ceasefire took effect a year ago, on October 11, 2025.

The toll does not differentiate between combatants and civilians.

The IDF has not released figures on the number of strikes carried out or the number of terror operatives killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the truce.

According to the Gaza ministry, a total of 74,377 people have been killed in the Strip since the start of the war.

The Israeli military believes that Hamas’s overall toll is largely accurate, with IDF officials estimating that two to three civilians were killed for every dead terror operative.

The IDF says it has killed over 24,000 combatants in Gaza and another 1,600 terrorists inside Israel during the October 7 onslaught.

The military justifies the strikes amid the ceasefire by claiming that the terror operatives had planned to carry out attacks on Israeli troops operating in the Strip.

The US has asked Israel to only respond to imminent threats as it seeks to advance its Hamas disarmament plan, but Jerusalem has largely bucked those calls.

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