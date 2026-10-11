Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 11, 2026

Report: Police suspect PM’s chief of staff took 30 classified security records to shape post Oct. 7 narrative

By Nava Freiberg Today, 10:10 pm
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Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Tzachi Braverman arrives for the funeral of Asher Hayon, a former chief of staff and adviser to Benjamin Netanyahu, at a cemetery in Modi’in, February 17, 2026. (Jonathan Sahul/Flash90)
Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Tzachi Braverman arrives for the funeral of Asher Hayon, a former chief of staff and adviser to Benjamin Netanyahu, at a cemetery in Modi’in, February 17, 2026. (Jonathan Sahul/Flash90)

Police have evidence that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief of staff, Tzachi Braverman, improperly removed some 30 classified records of security discussions from the Prime Minister’s Office, allegedly in an effort to shape the narrative surrounding the failures leading up to Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack, according to an unsourced Channel 12 report.

The records allegedly include discussions concerning Gaza held before October 7, under both Netanyahu’s government and the preceding Naftali Bennett-Yair Lapid government.

The report comes after Hebrew media reported on Friday that police believe they have gathered sufficient evidence to charge Braverman with tampering with records from the day of the October 7 massacre.

Braverman also faces an indictment for obstruction of justice, fraud, and breach of trust in connection with a separate scandal over the leak of classified documents.

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