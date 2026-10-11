Report: Police suspect PM’s chief of staff took 30 classified security records to shape post Oct. 7 narrative

Police have evidence that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief of staff, Tzachi Braverman, improperly removed some 30 classified records of security discussions from the Prime Minister’s Office, allegedly in an effort to shape the narrative surrounding the failures leading up to Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack, according to an unsourced Channel 12 report.

The records allegedly include discussions concerning Gaza held before October 7, under both Netanyahu’s government and the preceding Naftali Bennett-Yair Lapid government.

The report comes after Hebrew media reported on Friday that police believe they have gathered sufficient evidence to charge Braverman with tampering with records from the day of the October 7 massacre.

Braverman also faces an indictment for obstruction of justice, fraud, and breach of trust in connection with a separate scandal over the leak of classified documents.