Poland’s police warn of a possible plot to attack PM, defense minister

Poland’s police say they received information about a possible attack on Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

Security services, police and representatives of the Interior Ministry are scheduled to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the situation, Karolina Galecka, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, says.

In September, Tusk had warned about likely intensified hybrid attacks by Russia on NATO’s eastern flank.

No more information about the reported plot is immediately available.

Polish authorities are on high alert this week after three school attacks within four days in Mazovia province in central Poland, where capital Warsaw is located.