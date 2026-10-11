Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 11, 2026

US military says it disabled cargo vessel trying to bypass Iran blockade

By Reuters Today, 3:25 am
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The US military says it has disabled a commercial cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman after the ship’s crew ignored warnings and attempted to run an ongoing naval blockade against Iran.

“A US military fighter jet struck the stern of Panama-flagged M/V Ocean Molica (also known as the ‘Arika Sun’) with a precision munition, fully disabling the ship’s propulsion without harming the crew,” the US Central Command posts on X.

CENTCOM says the cargo vessel had attempted to transit regional waters after leaving an Iranian port.

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