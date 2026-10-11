Poland holds suspect in alleged assassination plot against PM Tusk

Polish police are investigating after arresting a man suspected of plotting an attack against Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, the interior ministry tells AFP.

Searches are continuing at the suspect’s home, ministry spokeswoman Karolina Galecka says, adding: “Information about this man will of course then be verified by the police.”

This came after Tusk and interior minister Marcin Kierwinski said that a suspect had been detained.

“The man threatening an attack has been detained,” Tusk wrote on X, praising the police for their “swift and decisive action.”

The suspect, a man in his 60s, was arrested in the southwestern region of Lower Silesia, Kierwinski told public broadcaster TVP Info.

“The services got to him through a thorough analysis of content posted online,” he added, saying the man’s “contacts and his activity on the internet are being examined.”

Earlier, the interior ministry said Tusk and Kosiniak-Kamysz may have been the targets of assassination attempts.

Galecka said police had been alerted by the State Protection Service (SOP) following reports of a potential threat against the premier and defense minister.