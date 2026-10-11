Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 11, 2026

Houthis warn travelers against using Saudi airports after deadly Riyadh attack

By AFP Today, 11:00 am
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An ambulance is parked outside King Khalid International Airport after several people were killed and wounded in an attack on the airport that forced a suspension of operations, according to Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 10, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from social media video. (Social Media/via Reuters)
An ambulance is parked outside King Khalid International Airport after several people were killed and wounded in an attack on the airport that forced a suspension of operations, according to Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 10, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from social media video. (Social Media/via Reuters)

Yemen’s Houthis warn travelers against using Saudi airports after an attack on the airport in the capital Riyadh killed 12 people and wounded hundreds.

“The Yemeni armed forces renew their warning to all aviation and navigation companies, experts, staff, workers, and travellers against using Saudi airports and airspace,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree says on X.

“The airports and airspace are exposed to targeting and constitute a theatre of operations for our forces, with the exception of the airports of Mecca and Medina,” adds the spokesman for the Iran-back group, referring to the two holiest cities in Islam.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.

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