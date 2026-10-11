Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 11, 2026
Houthis warn travelers against using Saudi airports after deadly Riyadh attack
Yemen’s Houthis warn travelers against using Saudi airports after an attack on the airport in the capital Riyadh killed 12 people and wounded hundreds.
“The Yemeni armed forces renew their warning to all aviation and navigation companies, experts, staff, workers, and travellers against using Saudi airports and airspace,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree says on X.
“The airports and airspace are exposed to targeting and constitute a theatre of operations for our forces, with the exception of the airports of Mecca and Medina,” adds the spokesman for the Iran-back group, referring to the two holiest cities in Islam.
Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.
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