Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 11, 2026

Netanyahu leaves former AG Mandelblit’s court testimony

By Jeremy Sharon Today, 1:12 pm
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Jeremy Sharon is The Times of Israel’s legal affairs and settlements reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has now left the Jerusalem District Court where former attorney general Avichai Mandelblit is testifying in the prime minister’s corruption trial, as has Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana has remained however.

During Mandelblit’s testimony, he was asked by Netanyahu’s defense attorney if any action had been taken against investigators who used a woman close to key witness Nir Hefetz to exert pressure on Hefetz to testify against Netanyahu.

“I think it was illegitimate and not right,” says Mandelblit, but adds that he did not order disciplinary measures because he did not want to taint the investigative process.

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