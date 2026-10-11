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Two killed during olive harvest in south Lebanon — official media

By AFP Today, 5:52 pm
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Two men have been killed in south Lebanon, one by Israeli shelling and the other by an explosive remnant of war, as they took part in the annual olive harvest, according to official media and a local mayor.

South Lebanon has been the scene of two wars since 2023 between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, and Israeli troops still occupy a band of territory 10 kilometers (six miles) wide running along the border.

The official National News Agency (NNA) says one of the men, a retired soldier, was killed in Yater, in Bint Jbeil district, “after Israeli artillery shelling targeted the outskirts of the town while he was inspecting his land and olive harvest.”

NNA also reports that “a foreign object” left over from Israeli operations in the village of Froun, in the same district, exploded and killed an engineer as he and others tended their trees.

The engineer had come down from Beirut, where he lives, for the harvest, Froun mayor Hassan Bazzi tells AFP.

The incident prompted local residents to call off the harvest and wait for “the Lebanese army to complete the decontamination of the village,” Bazzi says.

Since a framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel was struck in June, the violence in the south has diminished but not stopped. Israel continues to carry out sporadic strikes and demolitions in and around the territory it holds, while Hezbollah refuses to submit to government plans to disarm it.

Hezbollah munitions have also caused civilian deaths in south Lebanon. The IDF has so far not commented on the latest claims.

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