US Justice Department probing TV networks over decision to boycott Trump pool

The US Justice Department says it is investigating whether television networks violated federal antitrust laws over their decision to boycott covering the White House following its decision to pull the credentials of reporters from three news organizations, including CNN.

The networks under investigation are ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and Fox News, the US Justice Department says.

“Group boycotts among commercial competitors can violate the Sherman Act,” a Justice Department spokesperson says.

“The Antitrust Division is simply investigating to determine whether these news organizations have violated the antitrust laws.”

The investigation is the latest in a series of clashes between the Trump administration and major news organizations. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called the mainstream media “fake news” and frequently clashes with reporters during encounters with the press.

The action also puts legal and potentially financial pressure on the media to continue coverage of the president even when they disagree with how the White House handles them.

The networks do not immediately respond to requests for comment. The New York Times was first to report about the probe.

The investigation comes after weeks of tension between the White House and the press.