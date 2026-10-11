IDF, Shin Bet say they killed Nukhba commander who helped lead Oct. 7 raid

A platoon commander in Hamas’s elite Nukhba force who helped lead the October 7, 2023, raid on the Kissufim military post and took part in the abduction of hostages was killed in an Israeli strike last week, the IDF and Shin Bet say in a joint statement.

Hisham Jamal Muhammad Abu Glala was killed in a strike on Monday in the Khan Younis area of southern Gaza, according to the statement.

Abu Glala had recently “advanced attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and operated to restore the terror organization’s capabilities,” and was targeted “to remove the threat,” the IDF and Shin Bet say.

צה"ל ושב"כ חיסלו מפקד מחלקת נוח'בה שהיה ממובילי הפשיטה למוצב כיסופים ולקח חלק בחטיפת ישראלים בטבח 7 באוקטובר צה''ל ושב"כ תקפו בשבוע שעבר במרחב ח'אן יונס שבדרום רצועת עזה וחיסלו את השאם גמאל מחמד אבו גלאלה, מפקד מחלקת נוח'בה בזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור חמאס. אבו גלאלה היה… pic.twitter.com/tq3eVU3yIb — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 11, 2026