IDF, Shin Bet say they struck Hamas infrastructure across Gaza, including three weapons depots

Israeli forces destroyed Hamas military infrastructure in several strikes across the Gaza Strip over the past day, including three weapons depots, a rocket-launch site and a surveillance command center, the IDF and Shin Bet say in a joint statement.

The surveillance center, in the area of Gaza City’s Daraj and Tuffah neighborhoods, was allegedly used by Hamas operatives “to carry out activities against IDF troops operating in the area.”

The rocket-launch site was located in the al-Furqan coastal neighborhood of Gaza City.

According to the statement, Hamas weapons depots containing rockets, explosives, mortars, Kalashnikov rifles and other military equipment were also targeted across the enclave.

The military says advance warnings were issued before the strikes and that precision munitions and aerial surveillance were used to “mitigate the risk of harm to civilians.”

מחסני אמצעי לחימה, אתר שיגור וחמ"ל תצפיות: צה"ל ושב"כ השמידו תשתיות של ארגון הטרור חמאס ברחבי רצועת עזה צה"ל ושב"כ תקפו במהלך היממה האחרונה במספר מרחבים ברצועת עזה והשמידו תשתיות צבאיות של ארגון הטרור חמאס, בהן:

* חמ"ל תצפיות במרחב דראג' תופאח ששימש את מחבלי הארגון בפעילותם נגד… pic.twitter.com/y3nNdTzqCC — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 11, 2026