Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 11, 2026

IDF, Shin Bet say they struck Hamas infrastructure across Gaza, including three weapons depots

By Stav Levaton Today, 3:24 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

Israeli forces destroyed Hamas military infrastructure in several strikes across the Gaza Strip over the past day, including three weapons depots, a rocket-launch site and a surveillance command center, the IDF and Shin Bet say in a joint statement.

The surveillance center, in the area of Gaza City’s Daraj and Tuffah neighborhoods, was allegedly used by Hamas operatives “to carry out activities against IDF troops operating in the area.”

The rocket-launch site was located in the al-Furqan coastal neighborhood of Gaza City.

According to the statement, Hamas weapons depots containing rockets, explosives, mortars, Kalashnikov rifles and other military equipment were also targeted across the enclave.

The military says advance warnings were issued before the strikes and that precision munitions and aerial surveillance were used to “mitigate the risk of harm to civilians.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.