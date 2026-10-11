Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 11, 2026

Trump says Russia and Ukraine agree to ‘energy ceasefire’

By AFP Today, 6:46 pm
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US President Donald Trump says in a brief statement that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to halt strikes on each other’s energy infrastructure, prompting surprise from Ukraine’s leader, who says the announcement is “news for me.”

There is no immediate comment from Russia on Trump’s claim.

Russia has launched waves of attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure since invading in February 2022, knocking out power and heating to millions during freezing temperatures, while Ukraine has systematically struck Russian oil refineries that it says fund the war.

Ukraine’s largest private energy provider, DTEK, announced fresh power outages in the capital Kyiv today amid the attacks.

“Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!” Trump writes on his Truth Social network, without further details.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated that his country would be ready to stop hitting Russian oil refineries if Russia curbed its own attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Reacting to Trump’s ceasefire announcement, Zelensky told the Axios news outlet that it is “news for me.”

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