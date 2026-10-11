Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday,
October 11, 2026
October 11, 2026
IDF launches interceptor at ‘suspicious aerial target’ in southern Lebanon
Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel
The IDF says it launched an interceptor at a “suspicious aerial target” detected in an area where troops are operating in southern Lebanon.
The results of the interception are being investigated, the military says, adding that no sirens sounded, “according to protocol.”
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Lawyers who represents Jews accused of nationalist violence say two ‘security personnel’ arrested in West Bank
- Netanyahu convenes security officials amid concerns of Iran escalation
- PM’s aide says he’ll sue anyone who shares chats leaked from his phone; journalist Amit Segal defends their conversations
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